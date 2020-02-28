VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks About Hot Tub Time With David Beckham on THE ELLEN SHOW

Jesse Tyler Ferguson explained to guest host Sean Hayes how he ended up being friendly with Victoria and David Beckham, which led to Jesse getting into a hot tub with the soccer star for his cameo on "Modern Family." Plus, he chatted about the end of the sitcom, preparing to become a first-time dad, and singing onstage with Taylor Swift.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

