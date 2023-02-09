Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Celebrates 100th Episode with John Legend

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Host Jennifer Hudson holds back tears as she celebrates the 100th episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, February 9, in addition to Warner Bros.' centennial year, and opens up about living her dream and embracing the experience.

Fellow EGOT winner John Legend joins Jennifer for the milestone show, surprising her with a bouquet of 100 flowers, and the two singers duet Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The father of three gushes over his baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, revealing she was named after his two ancestors, and he shares how his older kids, Luna and Miles, have embraced their new sister. John also talks about his and his wife Chrissy Teigen's decision to be open about their fertility journey, helping others not feel alone.

Then, Jennifer and John bond over being the 15th and 17th recipients of the coveted EGOT award and chat about welcoming the newly minted winner Viola Davis to their circle. John also reveals which award was the hardest for him to obtain and why the Oscar he won with Common means so much to him. Plus, DON'T miss John's moving performance of "Nervous" off his album, "Legend (Solo Piano Version)," and surprises Jennifer with a celebratory cake!

This week wraps with "Somebody I Used to Know" co-writer/star Alison Brie and children's book author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Next week kicks off with Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell, "Fast X" star Tyrese Gibson, and Emmy Award-winner Jackée Harry, followed by "The Flash" star Javicia Leslie, and former "Insecure" star Jay Ellis.

