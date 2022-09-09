VIDEO: Jennifer Coolidge Stars in THE WATCHER Netflix Limited Series Teaser

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new limited series The Watcher. The series will premiere on Netflix this fall.

Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize THE NEIGHBORHOOD is less than welcoming.

There's a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock's house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There's Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's, who makes them feel like they DON'T really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who DON'T seem to understand property lines.

Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their BREAKING POINT as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out. Based on the true story of the infamous "Watcher" house in New Jersey.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: