VIDEO: Janet Jackson Shares Lifetime Documentary Trailer

Janet Jackson has shared the official trailer for her new documentary, Janet, which will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on January 28 at 8/7c. Airing over the course of two nights, the four hour documentary will include a rare inside look at Jackson's private life.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of her debut album, the documentary will follow Jackson's personal life, including never-before-seen archival footage and home videos. Jackson will also discuss her family, her controversial SUPER BOWL performance, the death of her brother, Michael, and how his life and career affected hers..

The documentary will also featuring interview with friends and family members, including Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tyler Perry, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Andra Day, Janelle Monae, Paula Abdul, Tito Jackson, and more.

Watch the new trailer here: