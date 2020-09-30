VIDEO: Jack Quaid Talks Auditioning For Seth Rogen on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Jack Quaid had to jump through a few hoops to get his role on "The Boys."
Jack Quaid had to jump through a few hoops to get his role on "The Boys," and one of them included a nerve-racking yet hilarious audition for Seth Rogen. Tune in to the show to hear how it all went down!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
