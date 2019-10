After Jack gets cut from the basketball team, he worries his lack of height is the problem. He and his siblings research human growth hormone, and Jack imagines a world where he's a tall person (and Lavar Ball is the NBA commissioner).

From 'When I Grow Up (To Be a Man),' season 6, episode 4 of black-ish. Watch the clip below!

Watch BLACK-ISH TUESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





