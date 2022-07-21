Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Shares NOT OKAY Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch

The new film is set to begin streaming on July 29.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Hulu has shared the trailer for Not Okay. The new film is set to begin streaming on July 29.

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and - worst of all - no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.

She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it's only a matter of time before the façade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

The new film also stars Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, and Negin Farsad.

Watch the movie trailer here:

