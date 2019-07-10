VIDEO: Hulu Drops Trailer For Season 2 Of LIGHT AS A FEATHER

Jul. 10, 2019  

It's time to play the game...again. Who leads? Light As A Feather returns to Hulu on July 26th.

Having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of "Light As A Feather," McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game...But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm's way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she's forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her -- Violet.

