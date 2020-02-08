VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Meets Her Idol Oprah When She Stops By TODAY WITH HODA AND JENNA

Oprah Winfrey recently joined Hoda and Jenna during their first week in Studio 6A with a live audience for Today With Hoda and Jenna!

Oprah is Hoda's idol, and she tells the icon how much it means to have her in the studio.

Hear what Oprah had to say in the full interview video below!

Oprah Winfrey is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and was nationally Syndicated from 1986 to 2011 in Chicago. Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first black multi-billionaire, and has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history. She has also been sometimes ranked as the most influential woman in the world.





