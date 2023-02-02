VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The multi-hyphenate Heidi Klum makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, February 2.

The two stars chat about Heidi's daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed "Nessun Dorma." The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births.

Heidi also tells Jennifer she hopes her husband throws her a big 50th birthday party, and the Queen of Halloween talks about her plan to do interviews from the floor if she fell in her worm costume last year.

Then, Jennifer plays "Heidi Klum Ja or Ne" with the "America's Got Talent: All-Stars" judge and reveals whether she would ski naked and have another baby. Plus, DON'T miss Heidi teaching Jennifer how to yodel!

This week wraps with the legendary Rita Moreno, and next week kicks off with star of "Harlem" Meagan Good, actress/comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, and the iconic Patti LaBelle.

Plus, fellow EGOT winner John Legend helps Jennifer celebrate the 100th episode of her talk show, followed by co-writer and star of "Somebody I Used To Know" Alison Brie, and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Heidi Klum on Planning Her Halloween Costume and Big 50th Birthday Celebration

Heidi Klum Entertains the Idea of Having Another Baby After Waiting 'a Long Time'