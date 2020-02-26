VIDEO: Harry Styles Talks About Possible Team-Up With Lizzo on TODAY SHOW

Between songs on the TODAY plaza, singer-songwriter Harry Styles assures Carson Daly that "I'm OK" despite reports of his recently being mugged in England. He also reveals that he will do a Halloween weekend concert at Madison Square Garden ("I am going to dress up") and hints at a possible upcoming collaboration with Lizzo: "I think she's such a great artist."

