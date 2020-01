Denise (Christina Anthony) stops by to ask Harrison (Gary Cole) a legal question in her attempt to right the many wrongs she's committed over the years, but the two end up helping each other process their feelings after the Challenger tragedy.

Watch the clip from "mixed-ish" below!

From 'When Doves Cry,' season 1, episode 11. Watch MIXED-ISH TUESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





