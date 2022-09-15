VIDEO: Hannah Waddingham Talks HOCUS POCUS 2 on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham graces "The Jennifer Hudson Show" for premiere week, airing Thursday, September 15.

The star of the hit series "Ted Lasso" gushes over meeting Jennifer Hudson who has been on her bucket list, and they discuss their mutual celebrity crush - legendary crooner Tom Jones.

Hannah tells Jennifer about her exchange with Sheryl Lee Ralph, earlier this week, at the Primetime Emmy Awards, revealing she told her fellow nominee it was Sheryl's year to win the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

Hannah also discusses her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Halloween sequel "Hocus Pocus 2" and how she was fangirling over meeting the original cast.

Premiere week will wrap with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Viola Davis who will discuss her new film, "The Woman King." "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.