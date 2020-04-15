VIDEO: HOLEY MOLEY II: THE SEQUEL Will Premiere on May 21

ABC invites you to gather around with your family this summer and embrace your love of sports and all things wacky with epic mini-golf competition series HOLEY MOLEY II: THE SEQUEL on THURSDAY, MAY 21 (9:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT).

Watch a promo below!

HOLEY MOLEY, the 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series, swings into season two as HOLEY MOLEY II: THE SEQUEL on THURSDAY, MAY 21 (9:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT). The sophomore season will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.

"I'm excited for the world to see the epic universe we created for "Holey Moley" Season Two. Now more than ever, it's important to have content to enjoy with families," said executive producer Stephen Curry. "This year we have MORE amazing miniature golf, MORE action-packed hole challenges and MORE family-friendly content for everyone to be entertained by. I can't wait to tune in!"

"Super-sized dangerous rubber duckies, actual fire-breathing dragons, high-speed ziplines slamming golfers into giant tiki poles. All for one quarter-million dollar putt...yeah, makes sense!" added "Holey Moley" & ESPN commentator Joe Tessitore. "I'm still laughing over how outrageous "Holey Moley" Season Two is. The course is preposterous and the golfers are REALLY good. I can't wait for everyone to experience it. Did I mention the shark?"

In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf - and physical - skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course. The winners of each episode will return to the "Holey Moley" course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize.

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Beginning JUNE 11, the series will shift its timeslot to 8:00 p.m.





