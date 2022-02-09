VIDEO: HBO Releases Official Trailer For MY BRILLIANT FRIEND: THOSE WHO LEAVE AND THOSE WHO STAY

HBO has released the official trailer for the eight-episode, third season of HBO and RAI's "My Brilliant Friend," My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, based on the third book in Elena Ferrante's quadrilogy, debuting Monday, February 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

My Brilliant Friend follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila. They met in the first year of primary school in 1950 and their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena's brilliant friend and - in a way - both her best friend and her worst enemy.

My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay is a series by Daniele Luchetti. An HBO-RAI Series, the third season is based on the bestselling novel "My Brilliant Friend:Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay," the third book of the quadrilogy by Elena Ferrante published in the U.S. by Europa Editions; a The Apartment, Fremantle, Wildside and Fandango Production; Produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle, The Apartment and Wildside (both Fremantle companies) and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango.

In collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment. The story and screenplays are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Among others, Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the executive producers. Fremantle is the international distributor in association with RAI Com.

Watch the new trailer here: