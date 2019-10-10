VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes of EL CAMINO in New Featurette

Writer and Director Vince Gilligan and star Aaron Paul take you on a journey behind-the-scenes of EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE, sharing their excitement about having the opportunity to explore this next chapter of Jesse Pinkman's story.

Watch below!

The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

It has also been announced that Matt Jones and Charles Baker will reprise their roles as Jesse's delinquent friends Badger and Skinny Pete in EL CAMINO.

The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE launches globally on October 11th. EL CAMINO will have a limited theatrical run from October 11th-13t





