VIDEO: Freeform Releases THE DEEP END Trailer

The series trailer and first look photos were released for the network's upcoming limited series, "The Deep End."

"The Deep End" is an arresting and provocative exploration inside the world of one of today's most controversial spiritual teachers and her dedicated followers. Filmed over three years with unprecedented access, it is an unflinching portrayal of an unregulated wellness industry, and the incredible lengths people will go to in their search for connection.

The four-part docu-series is directed by Jon Kasbe ("When Lambs Become Lions"), produced by Bits Sola ("The Vow"), and executive produced by The Documentary Group's Tom Yellin and Gabrielle Tenenbaum ("Cartel Land," "Amend").

"The Deep End" will premiere Wednesday, May 18, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Watch the new trailer here: