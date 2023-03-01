VIDEO: FOX Shares WHO THE BLEEP IS THAT? First Look

From the producers of TMZ comes an all-new game show, Who The Bleep Is That?, set to debut for a four-week run on FOX stations in 12 major markets - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., San Francisco, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando and Milwaukee - beginning Monday, March 6.

Who The Bleep Is That? is a half-hour game show hosted by comedian Jeff Dye, where contestants will have their celebrity knowledge put to the ultimate test as they uncover images focusing on TV, music, sports, politics, historical figures and social influencers.

Obscured images of celebrities are shown to contestants, and slowly become clear to reveal current photos, throwback photos, sketches, actors in movie roles, images of famous people in relationships, and more. The first contestant to buzz in and guess correctly wins the point, and after three rounds, the contestant with the most points get the chance to play for the grand prize of $5K.

Host Jeff Dye says, "Who The Bleep Is That? - finally, a game show that doesn't suck."

Who The Bleep Is That? is produced by TMZ Studios and executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Tom Ruff, Ryan Regan, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco, with co-executive producer Susan Favre.

Watch the new trailer here:

About Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. He starred in the comedy adventure series Better Late Than Never. This project followed the travels of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman, as Dye presents them with the adventure of a lifetime.

Currently, he's on new episodes of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and THE MASKED SINGER on FOX, and host of two different podcasts, Friendship Podcast and Wrestling with Freddie. Dye has performed on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON (twice), finished 3rd on LAST COMIC STANDING and has his own Comedy Central Presents special.

In previous years, he has starred on numerous TV projects, including Money from Strangers, Girl Code, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as I Can Do That, a one-hour comedy variety series that puts six of America's brightest entertainers to the test, as they compete to showcase their talents with breathtaking and unique acts, featuring skills they didn't even know they had.

Dye's album Live from Madison was a Top 10 album on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and his new album is Dumb is Gooder. Dye's passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.

