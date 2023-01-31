VIDEO: F. Murray Abraham & Jack Wolfe Star in THE MAGIC FLUTE Trailer

This March, embark on a wondrous voyage of discovery between two worlds with The Magic Flute. A lavish fantasy adventure that will captivate audiences, director Florian Sigl adapts Mozart's timeless masterpiece for a new generation of fans.

Starring Jack Wolfe, F. Murray Abraham, Iwan Rheon, Asha Banks and a stellar supporting cast that includes renowned opera stars from around the globe, The Magic Flute opens only in theaters nationwide March 10th.

The film also stars Stéfi Celma, Stefan Konarske, Niamh McCormack, Amir Wilson, and Tedros Teclebrhan. International and renowned opera stars, such as French soprano Sabine Devieilhe (Opéra National de Paris), Mexican-French tenor Rolando Villazón, and U.S. bass Morris Robinson (Metropolitan Opera, New York) are among the ensemble cast.

From Executive Producer Roland Emmerich (Moonfall) comes a captivating film that follows a teen on two journeys: one into a prestigious boarding school to fulfill his aspirations as a singer, and another into a parallel world filled with fantasy and adventure. T

im (Jack Wolfe, Shadow And Bone) has been dreaming his whole life about attending Mozart All Boys Music School, but already his first days there confront him with a hostile headmaster (F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus), the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice.

When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school's library, he is pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute, where imagination has NO LIMITS and the Queen of the Night (Sabine Devieilhe) reigns.

Watch the new trailer here: