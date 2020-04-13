VIDEO: Emma Roberts Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick ARRIVAL

Emma Roberts announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: ARRIVAL.

Watch the announcement video below!

The film was honored with an AFI AWARD in 2016 - recognizing it as one of the 10 most outstanding films of the year. In this cerebral celebration of communication, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker prove the imperative for finding a means to connect.

DID YOU KNOW? ARRIVAL is based on the 1998 short story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang. The film title was changed because the filmmakers thought it sounded too much like a romantic comedy. In this exclusive AFI Archive clip, watch director Denis Villeneuve talk about the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





