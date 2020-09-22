VIDEO: Elizabeth Banks Talks Journalism on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck.
Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck, her early dreams of being a journalist and what she hopes her legacy in Hollywood is.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Late Night with Seth Meyers on Youtube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.
