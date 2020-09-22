VIDEO: Elizabeth Banks Talks Journalism on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck.

Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck, her early dreams of being a journalist and what she hopes her legacy in Hollywood is.

