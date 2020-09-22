Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Elizabeth Banks Talks Journalism on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck.

Sep. 22, 2020  

Elizabeth Banks talks about her love of the show Press Your Luck, her early dreams of being a journalist and what she hopes her legacy in Hollywood is.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

