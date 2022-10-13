Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 9th.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Disney+ has debuted the official trailer for the UK Original series, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," which premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 9th. The announcement was accompanied by four new images from the series.

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham" is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation. However, this isn't just any league... this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with THE HEAD coaches, he'll try to turn the team's fortunes around.

David Beckham mentors the young squad, sharing stories from his own playing career which spanned over 20 years and saw him play for some of the most successful clubs in the world, to help them learn valuable lessons about practice, ambition and teamwork. Off the pitch, Beckham gets the chance to spend time with players and their families, learning about their lives, hopes and concerns and talking to them about the importance of collaboration, work ethic and community.

In the exclusive trailer, we see the first time the squad meet David Beckham, with one member of the team quizzing him on missed penalties. For David, this role is about giving back as we see him mentor the boys, give them inspiring team talks and even get his boots back on to try to score a trademark Beckham free kick against our young team.

"Save Our Squad with David Beckham" builds on the company's commitment to source, develop and produce original productions. Across EMEA alone, Disney's International Content and Operations team plan to create 60 local productions by 2024 as it continues to work with outstanding creators and premium producers.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Watch the new trailer here:

