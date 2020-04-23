VIDEO: Disney+ Releases DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming eight-episode documentary series, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," which premieres on Monday, May 4.

Watch the trailer below!

In "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a Pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of "The Mandalorian." Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

New episodes of "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will stream every Friday on Disney+.





