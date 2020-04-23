VIDEO: Disney+ Releases DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming eight-episode documentary series, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," which premieres on Monday, May 4.

Watch the trailer below!

In "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a Pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of "The Mandalorian." Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

New episodes of "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will stream every Friday on Disney+.

VIDEO: Disney+ Releases DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • VIDEO: Disney+ Releases DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer
  • Red Nose Day Launches First Ever Digital Red Nose
  • Steven Wilson's THE FUTURE BITES Release Postponed until January 2021
  • Greg Dulli Announces Re-Scheduling of North American Tour
  • Lil Dicky Raises $800K+ for Climate Change and COVID-19
  • BendFilm Launches Online Archive & Filmmaker Revenue Sharing