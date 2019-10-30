VIDEO: Disney+ Previews the Pixar Content Available on the Streamer

Today, Disney+ shared on its social media channels first looks at the Pixar content coming to the service on November 12 including original programming and its collection of library titles from Pixar Animation Studios. The service debuted trailers for its Disney+ Originals including:

"SparkShorts"

Pixar Animation Studios' short film collection is designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

"Pixar IRL"

In this short-form series, Pixar characters are brought to life, surprising real people on location and viewers at home.

"Forky Asks A Question"

Forky, from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4," is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts.

The titles will join the library of critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite films from Pixar Animation Studios including "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "Inside Out" and more.

WATCH "ALL YOUR OLD & NEW PIXAR FAVORITES":

Launching on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content including series "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "Encore!" and films "Lady and the Tramp" and "Noelle." Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of "The Simpsons," the service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2,"and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The service will launch in select geographic territories, including U.S., Canada, and The Netherlands, followed shortly by Australia and New Zealand, with the expectation to be available in all major markets within the first two-years. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more.





