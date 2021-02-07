VIDEO: Dan Levy is Joined by Eugene Levy, Talks SCHITT'S CREEK and More in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Dan Levy hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, where he gave a tour of SNL's COVID-safe backstage during his monologue.

He also talked about his time on Schitt's Creek, and all of the good and bad ways in which the show changed his life.

Levy was even joined by his father, fellow actor and Schitt's Creek co-creator and co-star.

"I flew in to wish you luck tonight, but because I traveled I'm now in this isolation box," said Eugene.

Watch the full monologue below!

Born in Toronto to parents Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine, Dan began his career as a television host on MTV Canada. He received international prominence and critical acclaim for starring as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek (2015-2020), which he also co-created and co-starred in with his father.

For producing, writing, directing, and acting in the final season of Schitt's Creek, Dan became the first person to win a Primetime Emmy Award in all four major disciplines in a single year. His work on the show has additionally earned him four Canadian Screen Awards out of eighteen nominations, among several other accolades.