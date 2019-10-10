VIDEO: Comedy Central Launches Mental Health Initiative

On World Mental Health Day, Comedy Central, in partnership with Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), a program of the National Council for Behavioral Health, today premiered its Be The Difference public service announcement (PSA) featuring Jeff Ross, Matteo Lane and Yamaneika Saunders. The spot is the initial step in Comedy Central's first long-term social impact campaign that will focus on driving culture change on mental health. Working with its launch partners, Comedy Central will integrate the campaign across all brand platforms, including linear series, social content and live events, with the goal of making emotional health as important as physical health.



The Be The Difference PSA begins airing today on Comedy Central's linear channel and will air throughout the month of October. For more information and resources, visit CC.com/mentalhealth and sign-up for the MHFA's e-mail newsletter or a course in MHFA.

In addition to the PSA, Comedy Central employees will be signing up for Mental Health First Aid at Work, which teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of a mental health issue. This is a step in Comedy Central's commitment to creating comedic content for the Be the Difference social impact campaign that aims to educate and raise awareness about mental health issues.

"Mental illness affects everyone, including the funniest people you know. none of us are immune from experiencing a mental health crisis or from helping someone we care about in a crisis," said Erika Soto Lamb, Comedy Central Vice President of Social Impact. "Comedy Central drives the cultural conversation by revealing the funny truth about whatever is happening in life. Through comedy we have the power to change the way people think and act and we will work diligently as a brand moving forward in order to drive mental health culture change."

"We know it's hard to talk about your mental health and ask for help," said Chuck Ingoglia, President and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health. "That's why Mental Health First Aid is so valuable. It gives you permission and the tools to have those difficult conversations, support people around you and get the help you or they might need."

Americans experience high rates of mental illness, as one in five Americans experience it each year. Additionally, of the six in 10 people who experience a mental health crisis, only one in 10 seek treatment. The stigma associated with mental health is one of the reasons for Americans not seeking treatment. Comedy Central and MHFA aim to address this and change the conversation around mental health, destigmatize mental illnesses and encourage people to get help if needed.

The brands previously partnered at the Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest comedy festival this summer with a special panel, "Comedy and Mental Health: A Hilarious Conversation," that featured comedians Neal Brennan, Michelle Buteau, Tig Notaro and Jeff Ross. In addition, festival goers experienced a "Festival of Friendship" activation encouraging people to learn more about Mental Health First Aid and how to #BeTheDifference in helping friends during a mental health or substance-use problem.





