VIDEO: Chris Noth Talks AND JUST LIKE THAT... Character Plot Twist

Chris Noth spoke out about his character's plot twist in a new interview with Access TV.

"At first I thought, maybe they try to adopt a baby. No, it's not Sex and the City, it's And Just Like That... And in that story, Big's gotta go," Noth said of the shocking first episode. Watch the full interview below!

The first two episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes premiere every Thursday.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Chris Noth made his Broadway debut in 2000 as Senator Joseph Cantwell in the 2000 Broadway revival of Gore Vidal's The Best Man. He was also seen in the 2001 revival of That Championship Season as Phil Romano. Recently, Noth appeared Off-Broadway in Atlantic Theatre Company's production of The Mother.