VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for LOCKDOWN LIVING, A New Web Series About Quarantine Life In NYC

LOCKDOWN LIVING, a new web series premiering next Monday, November 1st, released a teaser trailer today.

The eight episode series follows an ensemble of characters during quarantine in NYC. The show looks primarily at romantic relationships and evolves to include family and professional interactions as well.

Show creator Michael Pizzano assembled a team of five writers and oversaw a virtual writers room during the lockdown last year. The aim was to produce a comedy series that hits on the more ridiculous aspects of the lockdown situation while maintaining some authentic heartfelt moments: true to their intent, there are both insane episodes with over the top humor and some poignant ones grounded in reality.

"Our goal was to find comedy in the horrible situation the world found itself in and our attempts to live a 'normal' life while isolated," says Pizzano. "If we could laugh at the sillier parts of the pandemic, we could face the harder moments with more confidence."

An early rough cut of the Pilot episode played at the 2020 Chain Film Festival in NYC, a film fest held remotely June 2020.

All episodes will be available on YouTube on the channel for the show.

