VIDEO: Check Out the Music Video for 'I Hung a Cross' From New Comedy FAITH BASED

Faith Based, a new comedy starring Luke Barnett, Tanner Thomason, Lance Reddick, Margaret Cho, David Koechner, and Jason Alexander hits VOD and all digital platforms tomorrow (10/9), and as a lead up has released a music video for the worship band within the movie, LAMBSONG featuring Ezor Wallbath (played by songwriter/comedian Ryan Harrison and Jamie Hultgren).

The song is called I Hung a Huge Cross, and is about a man who measures his devotion to God by the literal size of the cross in his house. Spoiler alert: it's a huge cross.

Watch below!

Faith Based tells the story of two guys (Barnett and Thomason) who come to the realization that Christian movies starring 90's TV actors often make a lot of money, so they set out to make A Prayer in Space, the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed... in space. Vincent Masciale directed the film, which was written by Barnett. The film's soundtrack features a score from Dustin Morgan and original songs written by Ryan Harrison. The film is available on all VOD/digital outlets October 9th.

