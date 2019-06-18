VIDEO: Check Out The Season 15 Trailer For WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

Jun. 18, 2019  

Whose Line Is It Anyway? is new Mondays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? also features the return of cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who along with a special guest each episode, must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

