VIDEO: Chanel Miller, Known as 'Emily Doe,' Opens Up on CBS THIS MORNING

Gayle King sat down for a one-on-one interview with sexual assault survivor Chanel Miller. For years, Miller was known as "Emily Doe," the woman sexually assaulted by Brock Turner in 2015 outside a Stanford University fraternity party. THE ATTACK made national headlines, in part because Turner was a champion swimmer. He was convicted of three felony sex crimes and in a controversial decision, the judge sentenced him to just six months in jail - citing his youth and lack of criminal history. The victim impact statement Chanel Miller wrote and read in court before the sentencing was published online and immediately went viral. Turner served just 90 days in jail, and had to register as a sex offender for life. This month, Miller revealed her identity to the world. She is now the author of a new book, "Know My Name: A Memoir."

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS





