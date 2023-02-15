VIDEO: Cartoon Network Shares NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Trailer

Prepare for sick hops, sweet moves, and Titan-sized laughs as the Teen Titans return to Studio J - home of the Sports Emmy award-winning show "Inside the NBA" - to give their comedic brand of sports analysis for this year's AT&T Slam Dunk, part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

The "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand" marks the second mash-up between Cartoon Network, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports featuring characters from the popular "Teen Titans Go!"animated series putting a wacky superhero spin on the competition.

The quarter-hour, commercial-free special will debut Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network-one day after the original, full-length contest airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The broadcast will re-air on Cartoon Network at 5:45 p.m. ET/PT after the premiere. As previously announced, KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), and Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) will take flight in the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk. Additionally, fans can watch the 72nd NBA ALL-STAR GAME on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

"Last year's collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA proved superheroes and basketball make the perfect team so expect this time to be bigger, bolder, and of course, filled to the rim with the best slam dunks," said Deena Beach, head of marketing, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim." "Thanks to our Jordan Brand partner, we will deliver an uninterrupted viewing experience, yet again, for our audience and everyone's favorite Teen Titans."

Premiering ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand" will feature highlights from this year's AT&T Slam Dunk. Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Starfire will host the special from the home of "Inside the NBA," offering hilarious commentary, unique basketball insights, and outlandish animated replays.

The special will also feature a dream team of animated all-stars with Scooby-Doo and Velma serving as the night's sideline reporters and, despite Robin's wishes, seasoned contest judges Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman will return this year to re-score the event's most impressive dunks.

In addition to the "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand," Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA are partnering to bring young fans monthly "Cartoon Network Titans of Dunk" shorts featuring "Teen Titans Go!" characters showcasing some of the best dunk highlights from across the NBA.

Fans can also tune in to a new half-hour "Teen Titans Go!" episode, "Teen Titans Action," premiering Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. The supersized episode follows the Teen Titans as they attempt to become action heroes in hopes of securing a toy licensing deal. "Teen Titans Go!" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Watch the new trailer here: