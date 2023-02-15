Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cartoon Network Shares NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Trailer

The quarter-hour, commercial-free special will debut Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Prepare for sick hops, sweet moves, and Titan-sized laughs as the Teen Titans return to Studio J - home of the Sports Emmy award-winning show "Inside the NBA" - to give their comedic brand of sports analysis for this year's AT&T Slam Dunk, part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

The "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand" marks the second mash-up between Cartoon Network, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports featuring characters from the popular "Teen Titans Go!"animated series putting a wacky superhero spin on the competition.

The quarter-hour, commercial-free special will debut Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network-one day after the original, full-length contest airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The broadcast will re-air on Cartoon Network at 5:45 p.m. ET/PT after the premiere. As previously announced, KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), and Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) will take flight in the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk. Additionally, fans can watch the 72nd NBA ALL-STAR GAME on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

"Last year's collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA proved superheroes and basketball make the perfect team so expect this time to be bigger, bolder, and of course, filled to the rim with the best slam dunks," said Deena Beach, head of marketing, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim." "Thanks to our Jordan Brand partner, we will deliver an uninterrupted viewing experience, yet again, for our audience and everyone's favorite Teen Titans."

Premiering ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand" will feature highlights from this year's AT&T Slam Dunk. Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Starfire will host the special from the home of "Inside the NBA," offering hilarious commentary, unique basketball insights, and outlandish animated replays.

The special will also feature a dream team of animated all-stars with Scooby-Doo and Velma serving as the night's sideline reporters and, despite Robin's wishes, seasoned contest judges Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman will return this year to re-score the event's most impressive dunks.

In addition to the "Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand," Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA are partnering to bring young fans monthly "Cartoon Network Titans of Dunk" shorts featuring "Teen Titans Go!" characters showcasing some of the best dunk highlights from across the NBA.

Fans can also tune in to a new half-hour "Teen Titans Go!" episode, "Teen Titans Action," premiering Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. The supersized episode follows the Teen Titans as they attempt to become action heroes in hopes of securing a toy licensing deal. "Teen Titans Go!" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Watch the new trailer here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast Photo
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast
The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
ALASKA DAILYs Winter Return Airs on March 12 Photo
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
PUPPY BOWL XIX Was the #1 Non-Sports Telecast on Super Bowl Sunday Photo
PUPPY BOWL XIX Was the #1 Non-Sports Telecast on Super Bowl Sunday
“Puppy Bowl XIX” dominated on Sunday as the #1 non-sports cable telecast among key demos including, P25-54, P18-49 and P18-34. Among P25-54, the game averaged a 0.71, 0.58 and 0.28 rating. Puppy Bowl went into overtime with Team Fluff defending their title to take home the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy, defeating Team Ruff with a final score of 87-83.

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: John Gallagher Jr. & Morgan Siobhan Green Star in Bandits on The Run's New Music VideoExclusive: John Gallagher Jr. & Morgan Siobhan Green Star in Bandits on The Run's New Music Video
February 15, 2023

Morgan Siobhan Green and Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. star in Bandits on the Run's new music video. The band includes Adrian Blake Enscoe (star of Apple TV's Dickinson and Gallagher's co-star in Swept Away) and Sydney Shepherd (also a Broadway veteran of August Rush). Watch the exclusive video premiere now!
$uicideboy$ & Shakewell New Music 'Big Shot Cream Soda'$uicideboy$ & Shakewell New Music 'Big Shot Cream Soda'
February 15, 2023

The joint EP features 6-tracks produced by $uicideboy$ member Scrim that deliver dark and ominous beats mixed with unapologetic lyrics about drug use, violence, mental health and relationships. The EP follows highly-successful $uicideboy$ and Shakewell song collaborations “Solutions” and “Venom” which have combined for over 100 million streams.
Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season TwoPeacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two
February 15, 2023

POKER FACE has been renewed for a second season. POKER FACE is T-Street's two-time Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s first television series and is produced by MRC Television, along with multiple Emmy nominated executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures.
Netflix Renews THE MOLE for Season 2Netflix Renews THE MOLE for Season 2
February 15, 2023

THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated 'the Mole' and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts.
Tracy Lawrence & Gary Allan Announce First Ever Co-Headlining TourTracy Lawrence & Gary Allan Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour
February 15, 2023

The upcoming tour from the two hitmakers recalls 30 years of some of Country's greatest era-defining hits. Though Lawrence and Allan have both shared radio waves and immense respect for each other throughout their careers, this upcoming multi-state tour represents the first time fans will get to see both do full sets on the same stage.
share