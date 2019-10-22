VIDEO: Carly Simon Talks About Her Relationship With Jackie Kennedy on TODAY SHOW!

In this extended interview with NBC's Cynthia McFadden, music legend Carly Simon shares intimate details about her friendship with Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Simon opens up about forging a unique bond with the former first lady in her new book, "Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie."

Watch the in-depth interview from "Today Show" below!

