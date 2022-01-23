Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning Talks with James Hong

Jan. 23, 2022  

Prolific actor James Hong appeared on CBS Sunday Morning today. He was interviewed by the host of Turner Classic Movies, Ben Mankiewicz. The 92 year old actor has appeared in over 600 movies and television shows. He talks about growing up as an immigrant, his time serving in the Korean War, and his extensive career that spans over sixty years. Some of his most famous parts include roles in Seinfeld, Chinatown, Hawaii Five-O, Bananza, and KUNG FU Panda. Hong also discusses what is was like to be typecast as racist stereotypes. Watch the full interview below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


