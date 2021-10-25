VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama Discuss New Podcast on CBS MORNINGS

Former President Barack Obama and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen sat down with CBS News senior culture and senior national correspondent Anthony Mason for their first interview together to discuss their podcast "Renegades: Born in the USA," which launched in February and inspired their book of the same name, which will be released on October 26.

"You end up having, on THE ONE hand, change happening very rapidly, too rapidly for a big portion of the population. For another portion of the population, it's like, 'You know, how long are we gonna keep having to defer this dream?' And I think that part of what we tried to do in the podcast was get everybody to feel a little more willing to recognize, you know, our own faults.," Obama said in the interview.

Watch the new interview here: