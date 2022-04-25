VIDEO: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Reunion Trailer

Bravo has shared the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion. The three-part reunion will kick off on Tuesday, May 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies were also joined this season by new friend Traci Johnson.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is produced for Bravo by SIRENS Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Amy Kohn, Lauren Volonakis, Eric Fuller and Taylor Lucy Choi serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," along with fan favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises.

Watch the trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY season 12 reunion here: