VIDEO: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Mid-Season Trailer

Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY season three. New episodes of the series air every Wenesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.​​​​​

Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television). Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage executive produce. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

Watch the trailer here: