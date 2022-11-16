VIDEO: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Mid-Season Trailer
New episodes of the series air every Wenesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY season three. New episodes of the series air every Wenesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.
The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.
Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television). Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage executive produce. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.
Watch the trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 16, 2022
Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
November 16, 2022
Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway
November 16, 2022
During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in 'A Doll's House.' Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'
November 16, 2022
In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York's premiere on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process writing it. Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro.
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album
November 16, 2022
New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.