VIDEO: Bob Odenkirk Says Bryan Cranston is His Dream Guest Star on BETTER CALL SAUL

Better call Walter White! Bob Odenkirk was interviewed on the red carpet at THE EMMY AWARDS where he revealed that Bryan Cranston is his dream guest star on Better Call Saul.

The interviewer, for Variety, asked Odenkirk who he'd like Cranston to play, and without hesitation he replied "Walter White."

Better Call Saul is an American television crime drama series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. It is a spin-off prequel of Gilligan's prior series Breaking Bad.

The show premiered on AMC on February 8, 2015. The 10-episode fourth season aired between August and October 2018. The show has been renewed for a fifth season, which is planned to premiere in 2020.





