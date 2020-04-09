VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Talks the 2020 Election and More on THE LATE SHOW

In his first interview since suspending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont shares his thoughts on Joe Biden's path forward in this exclusive conversation with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show.

Speaking about the current challenges faced by the healthcare system in the United States, Senator Sanders thinks guaranteeing healthcare to all Americans would better prepare the country against future pandemics.

Sanders talks about the concerns many Americans have about safely holding a general election at a time when social distancing may still be necessary.

Watch the interview below!





