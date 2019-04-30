VIDEO: Ben Schwartz Voices Sonic in First Trailer for SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

Apr. 30, 2019  

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG film.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog.

Watch the trailer below!

The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound - human - best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as THE VOICE of Sonic.

