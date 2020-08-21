VIDEO: BRING IT ON Cast Members Recreate Famous Scenes From the Film

'Courtney' and 'Whitney', Clare Kramer and Nicole Bilderback, reenacted the 'We are cheerleaders!' scene and more.

In honor of Bring it On's 20th anniversary, Clare Kramer and Nicole Bilderback, who played Courtney and Whitney in the film, reunited to chat about the iconic movie!

They even recreated some of the film's most famous moments...

'I'm sexy, I'm cute, I'm popular to boot!'

Check out the video below!

