VIDEO: BILLY ON THE STREET Takes to The Streets With Chris Evans!

Billy Eichner hits the street with Captain America himself Chris Evans to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of "Billy on the Street," which is now on Netflix.

During their journey around the streets of New York, Eichner and Evans even run into a few surprise guests, like Paul Rudd!

Watch the segment below!

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner is a pop culture game show that follows unfiltered and unapologetic comedian Billy Eichner as he hits the streets of New York City to test unsuspecting passersby. Billy gives contestants the chance to win cash and other prizes by playing games such as "Quizzed in the Face," with lifeline options to "Beg a Stranger" or "Compliment His Hair." Other games could include "Dead or Boring?" and "Name 20 White People in 30 Seconds."





