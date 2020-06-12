VIDEO: Apple TV Releases Trailer for GREYHOUND Starring Tom Hanks

Article Pixel Jun. 12, 2020  

Apple TV has shared the trailer for Greyhound, the new film written by and starring Tom Hanks!

Watch the trailer below!

Inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across The Atlantic to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Greyhound premieres July 10 on Apple TV!

VIDEO: Apple TV Releases Trailer for GREYHOUND Starring Tom Hanks
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • Maren Morris Unveils Two New Tracks 'Just For Now' And 'Takes Two'
  • BULLY. COWARD. VICTIM. THE STORY OF ROY COHN Debut Moves to June 18
  • John Prine's Last Recorded Song 'I Remember Everything' is Out Now
  • Rita Wilson, Matt Bomer, & Lauren Alaina Join Lineup for 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance