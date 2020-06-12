VIDEO: Apple TV Releases Trailer for GREYHOUND Starring Tom Hanks

Apple TV has shared the trailer for Greyhound, the new film written by and starring Tom Hanks!

Watch the trailer below!

Inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across The Atlantic to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Greyhound premieres July 10 on Apple TV!

