VIDEO: Anthony Anderson Guest Hosts JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Jimmy KIMMEL is taking the summer off, so Anthony Anderson is filling in as guest host for a couple of nights.

In his monologue, Anderson checks in with Guillermo, talks about maskless 4th of July parties, illegal fireworks in LA, Donald Trump's celebration at the White House, Kanye West announcing that he's running for president, and he has a helpful tip for white people.

Anderson welcomes Tracee Ellis Ross on the show, where she talks about her experience being a guest host on the show, how she's spending her time in quarantine, staying in touch with her mom Diana Ross during all of this, returning for another season of "black-ish" with Anthony on ABC, her new haircare line, and making the movie The High Note.

Anderson then welcomes Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who talks about putting a Black Lives Matter mural in the city, sending an affirming message to the country, her second term as Mayor, challenges she has faced, and the urgent need for a D.C. statehood.

