VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose & Jennifer Hudson Look Back on DREAMGIRLS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Nov. 23, 2022  

Jennifer Hudson hostsed a "Dreamgirls" reunion with co-star Anika Noni Rose on the most recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During the interview, and they recall their instant blend when they first sang together with Beyoncé for the film. Watch the video clip below!

The "Let The Right One In" star also talks about how it feels to be "part of Americana" as the very first Black Disney princess, Tiana, and opens up about the internal conflict she felt performing the national anthem at the US Open, where Serena Williams played her last match.

Watch the interview clip here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



