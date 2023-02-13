VIDEO: Andie MacDowell and Tinashe Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actress Andie MacDowell makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, February 13.

"The Way Home" star reveals that she and her entire family voted for host Jennifer Hudson on "American Idol," claiming they were obsessed with her. Then, Andie talks about GETTING ON dating apps and how she received advice from fellow actress Sharon Stone for the popular members-only social network Raya.

Andie also chats about the ghost that follows her around to her homes, and surprisingly her ghost has a pet that she's seen!

Plus, the multi-talented Tinashe stops by and shares that her Valentine's Day plans consist of hanging out with her girlfriends. Plus, the singer-songwriter discusses how she feels confident after turning 30 and how her latest album "333" was made with the intention of creating dance music.

The week continues with "Fast X" star Tyrese Gibson, and Emmy Award-winner Jackée Harry, followed by "The Flash" star Javicia Leslie, and former "Insecure" star Jay Ellis.

Andie MacDowell on Getting Dating Advice from Sharon Stone:

Tinashe on Being Single for Valentine's Day and Coming into Her Womanhood at Age 30:

Photo Credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros.