VIDEO: Aly Raisman Talks USA Gymnastics Settlement on TODAY SHOW

U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are speaking out about a new proposed settlement of their sport's major sexual abuse case that would release U.S. Olympic officials and others from liability. In a TODAY exclusive, NBC's Stephanie Gosk sat down with Raisman, who calls THE PROPOSAL "offensive, it shows they don't care."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

