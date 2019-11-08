VIDEO: Aisling Bea Sings Disney Songs While Recording a Podcast

Comedian/actor/writer Aisling Bea has another hidden talent: singing Disney songs!

During a recent recording session for the podcast Take Your Shoes Off, there were some technical difficulties. The host of the podcast, Rick Glassman, went offscreen to fix them, leaving Bea to her own devices.

She began to strum a nearby banjo and sing snippits from some songs, mostly Disney. Hear her sing from Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid in the video below, starting at 51:36.

Aisling's first short special for Netflix is now available worldwide with the comedy lineup. She has already filmed short specials for Live At The Apollo (BBC1)- a clip of which recently went viral with over 6 million views. She has THRICE playing the Channel 4 Comedy Gala filmed at the O2 in London in front of 16,000 people, The Montreal Just For Laughs Gala and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC3).

Aisling is a regular stand up on the LA circuit and performs all over the world from London to LA to Malaysia and in July 2107 played Montreal Just For Laughs Festival for a second time. Other festival appearances include Riot LA, Sketchfest San Francisco, Latitude and Electric Picnic.

Learn more at https://www.aislingbea.com/biography/.





