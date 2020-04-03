VIDEO: Adam Sandler Debuts Quarantine Song on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Adam Sandler appeared on The Tonight Show's home edition, and debuted his new quarantine song!

Sandler sings about life during the virus, shouting out essential workers and medical professionals helping everyone through the pandemic.

"We gotta build some ventilators and get them more masks, we gotta do it now so let's all come together," he sings.

Watch the full video below!

