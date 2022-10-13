Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Acorn TV Shares Final DOC MARTIN Trailer

The final season premieres on Monday, October 17 with the first two episodes.

Oct. 13, 2022  

The trailer for the tenth and final season of Acorn TV's wildly popular UK dramedy Doc Martin, starring Martin Clunes (Manhunt), is now available.

Join the infamously grumpy Dr. Martin Ellingham as the upcoming season premieres on Monday, October 17 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Acorn TV, AMC Networks' acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television.

The season will continue with one episode per week through the series' penultimate episode on November 28. Check back in with the Doc this winter with a final farewell to the series: first the Doc Martin - A Celebration documentary on December 26, and the final Christmas special on December 31.

The adored UK series follows Clunes as the surly and self-centered yet beloved medic with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood. At the end of season 9, the Doc decided that he would resign from being the GP in the small town of Portwenn - after his career was scrutinized by the General Medical Council because of his phobia.

A year has passed since Martin resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz, DCI Banks), is now THE ONE seeing patients as a child counselor, while he looks after their own two young children and indulges his hobby of repairing clocks on THE KITCHEN table. But does the Doc truly never want to practice medicine again?

Among the series' veteran cast returning for the final season are Dame Eileen Atkins, Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom, John Marquez, Jessica Ransom and Selina Cadell. The guest stars in the final season of Doc Martin include: Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), David Hayman (Landscapers), Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton), Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Hermione Norris (Cold Feet), Kenneth Cranham (Finding Alice) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock, Riviera).

Watch the final trailer here:

